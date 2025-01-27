Fair 42°

Infant Assaulted In Greene Township, PA State Police Chambersburg Say

A baby girl suffered bodily injuries during an assault in Greene Township, Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, Jan. 27.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Picsea @picsea
 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Trooper C. Fink of the Chambersburg Patrol Unit was called to investigate the assault on the 2000 block of Black Gap Road between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, as detailed in a release.

The victim, a baby girl from Fayetteville, and the incident was listed in nature was the assault of a minor under six years old - bodily injury, police wrote. No additional details about the injuries or circumstances were disclosed.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, according to state police.

