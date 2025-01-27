Infant Assaulted In Greene Township, PA State Police Chambersburg Say

Trooper C. Fink of the Chambersburg Patrol Unit was called to investigate the assault on the 2000 block of Black Gap Road between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, as detailed in a release.

The victim, a baby girl from Fayetteville, and the incident was listed in nature was the assault of a minor under six years old - bodily injury, police wrote. No additional details about the injuries or circumstances were disclosed.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, according to state police.

