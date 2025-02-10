Mostly Cloudy 35°

SHARE

$40K In Eggs Stolen From Pete and Gerry's Organics: PA State Police

Thieves in Seattle made off with more than 500 eggs earlier this month, just days before a massive heist in Pennsylvania, where 100,000 organic eggs were stolen from a distribution site, authorities said.

Eggs

Eggs

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice
Eggs

Eggs

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sedaris
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

In Seattle, two suspects were caught on camera stealing 540 eggs and other breakfast supplies from a restaurant’s refrigerated storage shed on Feb. 5. Just four days earlier, thieves targeted a much larger haul in Franklin County, PA, stealing $40,000 worth of organic eggs from Pete and Gerry's Organics, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The Pennsylvania theft occurred overnight on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Commerce Avenue facility in Antrim Township, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

Egg-related thefts are rising as prices continue to soar due to avian flu outbreaks and ongoing supply chain issues. The combined losses in Washington and Pennsylvania have raised alarms among authorities nationwide, who are urging the public to report tips.

Anyone with information about the Pennsylvania theft is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 and in Washington call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

to follow Daily Voice Greencastle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE