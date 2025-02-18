Elderly Woman Neglected For Days Without Food, Water In Greene Township: PSP

The 69-year-old victim was found at a Lincoln Way East residence during a welfare check by state troopers, who responded between Feb. 4 and Feb. 7, according to the release on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Investigators determined the woman had been deprived of essential care, including food, water, medication, hygiene, and communication, police said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Patrol Unit is investigating. No further details have been released at this time.

