Elderly Woman Neglected For Days Without Food, Water In Greene Township: PSP

An elderly Fayetteville woman was neglected for days without food, water, or medication in Greene Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PA State Police @PAStatePolice
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The 69-year-old victim was found at a Lincoln Way East residence during a welfare check by state troopers, who responded between Feb. 4 and Feb. 7, according to the release on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Investigators determined the woman had been deprived of essential care, including food, water, medication, hygiene, and communication, police said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Patrol Unit is investigating. No further details have been released at this time. 

