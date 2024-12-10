Man, 50, Shot In Head, Killed In Philadelphia Street: Police

Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun at 4:22 a.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene at 4:42 a.m., police said.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

