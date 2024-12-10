Fog/Mist 48°

Man, 50, Shot In Head, Killed In Philadelphia Street: Police

A man in his 50s was shot in the head and killed on the 5000 block of Westminster Avenue early Monday, Dec. 9, Philadelphia police said.

The 5000 block of Westminster Avenue in Philadelphia.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun at 4:22 a.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene at 4:42 a.m., police said.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

