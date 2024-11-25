Armed Suspect Barricades Inside Northeast Philadelphia Home After Robbery, Now In Custody: PPD

Officers were initially called to a robbery on the 7100 block of Castor Avenue at 3:33 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The suspect, described as a Black male, fled the scene and entered a home on the 6700 block of Large Street, prompting police to declare a barricade at 4:02 p.m.

The man was taken into custody by 4:57 p.m., authorities said. SWAT officers cleared the property, and no injuries were reported.

Police had established a staging area on the 6700 block of Kindred Street during the incident.

This is a developing story, so check back here forpossible updates.

