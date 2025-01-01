Born at 12:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, Cash Levi Burkholder arrived weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 22.5 inches long. He is the son of Amber and Randy Burkholder of Chambersburg.

Both mom and baby are doing well, hospital officials said.

This New Year’s baby marks the first birth of 2025 across WellSpan’s six labor and delivery units, which include hospitals in Ephrata, Lewisburg, Gettysburg, Lebanon, and York.

Congratulations to the Burkholder family on starting the year with such a precious gift!

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.