First Baby Of 2025 Born At WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

Wellspan’s first baby of 2025 couldn’t wait to make an entrance!

Cash Levi Burkholder, the first WellSpan New Year's baby, with his mom, Amber Burkholder, and Lindsay Thomas (left) certified nurse midwife, and Margie Shew, registered nurse.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital
Jillian Pikora
Born at 12:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, Cash Levi Burkholder arrived weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 22.5 inches long. He is the son of Amber and Randy Burkholder of Chambersburg.

Both mom and baby are doing well, hospital officials said.

This New Year’s baby marks the first birth of 2025 across WellSpan’s six labor and delivery units, which include hospitals in Ephrata, Lewisburg, Gettysburg, Lebanon, and York.

Congratulations to the Burkholder family on starting the year with such a precious gift!

