Indecent Assault Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Franklin County Under Investigation: PSP Chambersburg

Troopers from the Chambersburg Crime Unit responded to the incident along South Mountain Road in Quincy Township after receiving a report of the alleged assault, according to PSP.

The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Grove City, was identified in the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

Authorities have not released details about potential suspects or further circumstances surrounding the case.

PSP noted that while they strive to provide accurate information, incidents remain fluid, and details may evolve as the investigation progresses.

