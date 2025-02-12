Fog/Mist 34°

SHARE

Indecent Assault Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Franklin County Under Investigation: PSP Chambersburg

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an indecent assault involving a 13-year-old boy in Franklin County, authorities announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

A&nbsp;Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers from the Chambersburg Crime Unit responded to the incident along South Mountain Road in Quincy Township after receiving a report of the alleged assault, according to PSP.

The victim, a 13-year-old boy from Grove City, was identified in the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

Authorities have not released details about potential suspects or further circumstances surrounding the case.

PSP noted that while they strive to provide accurate information, incidents remain fluid, and details may evolve as the investigation progresses.

to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE