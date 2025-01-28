Fair 28°

DNA Of Missing Chambersburg Teen Found On Toothbrush In Vehicle: PA State Police

A 15-year-old boy from Chambersburg has been reported missing, and authorities recovered his toothbrush inside a vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Troopers from the Chambersburg Patrol Unit responded to Hess Benedict Road in Quincy Township at 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, where the teen was last seen, according to the release.

The boy is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Investigators discovered a toothbrush containing the missing teen’s DNA inside a 2006 Honda Accord Crosstour, but further details  — including the boy's name  — have not been released.

Daily Voice has reached out to PSP Chambersburg for more information.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161.

