DNA Of Missing Chambersburg Teen Found On Toothbrush In Vehicle: PA State Police

Troopers from the Chambersburg Patrol Unit responded to Hess Benedict Road in Quincy Township at 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, where the teen was last seen, according to the release.

The boy is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Investigators discovered a toothbrush containing the missing teen’s DNA inside a 2006 Honda Accord Crosstour, but further details — including the boy's name — have not been released.

Daily Voice has reached out to PSP Chambersburg for more information.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161.

