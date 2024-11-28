Jessica Blair Turtzo, 42, was stopped on Sullivan Trail and Zucksville Road on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at 8:16 p.m., during a DUI enforcement detail, Forks Township police said.

The officer reported smelling alcohol and burnt marijuana coming from the car, and Turtzo allegedly admitted to drinking shortly before driving. Her son was found in the front seat without a booster or proper restraint system, police said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities added. Turtzo performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests before being taken into custody. Blood tests later confirmed her impairment, police said.

This marks Turtzo’s fourth DUI offense, leading to multiple charges:

Felony 2: DUI – General Impairment, 4th Offense

Felony 2: DUI – High Rate of Alcohol, 4th Offense

Felony 2: DUI – Controlled Substance, 4th Offense

Felony 3: Endangering Welfare of Children

Misdemeanor: Possession or Distribution of a Small Amount of Marijuana

Misdemeanor: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Summary: Driving While BAC .02 or Greater While License Suspended DUI Related

Summary: Restraint Systems – Child Booster Seat

Turtzo was arraigned on the charges and awaits further court proceedings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.