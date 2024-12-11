Student Pictured With Suspected Firearm Sparks Investigation In Putnam Valley

The investigation began in Putnam County late Tuesday, Dec. 10, when the concerning image was reported to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer by the Putnam Valley School District, the Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The student was identified and interviewed at their residence. They did not attend Putnam Valley High School on Wednesday, authorities and school officials said.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office emphasized that there is no threat to the safety and security of Putnam Valley schools, which are operating normally.

"All statements or actions that suggest a threat to the safety and security of the Putnam Valley Schools will be taken seriously in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office," authorities said in their announcement, adding, "Any such action comes with significant consequences, even if they are made jokingly and/or are deemed as not credible."

The investigation is ongoing with collaboration between the Sheriff's Office and the Putnam Valley School District. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

