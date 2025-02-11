Firefighter Loses Home In Putnam Valley Blaze: Department Asks For Help From Community

The blaze occurred in Putnam Valley on Monday, Feb. 10, at 165 Peekskill Hollow Rd., and destroyed a home belonging to Fire Police Officer Juan Garcia and his family, Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department President James Apostolico said on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

In an official statement, Apostolico thanked residents for their kindness and generosity during this difficult time.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time," Apostolico said, adding, "The strength of our community continues to shine brightly, and we are truly thankful for your kindness during this time of need."

To assist the Garcia family, a clothing donation drive has been set up at the Putnam Valley Parks and Recreation Department, located at 265 Oscawana Lake Rd. in Putnam Valley. Donations of men’s clothing in size large and extra large, women’s clothing in size extra large, and gift cards are especially appreciated.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Friday, Feb. 14.

The department also encouraged the community to keep the Garcia family and all department members in their thoughts and prayers.

