Killer Could Be Weeks Away From Walking Free After Brutal Murder Of 13-Year-Old NY Girl

More than three decades after the brutal murder of 13-year-old Kelly Ann Tinyes shocked Long Island and the nation, community members are rallying to prevent her killer from walking free. An online petition directed to the New York State Parole Board urges commissioners to deny parole to Robert Golub, who was convicted of killing Kelly Ann Tinyes in Valley Stream in 1989. The petition, which has gathered more than 3,000 signatures, describes Golub’s actions as “one of the most heinous crimes” Long Island has ever seen. “A young life was taken before it could truly begin,” the petition stat…