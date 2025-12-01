Fog/Mist 50°
Drunk Driver 3X Legal Limit With Child Arrested On Interstate: NY State Police A man was arrested after driving drunk with a child in his car, New York State Police announced on Sunday, Oct. 12. Andrew Howell, 55, was pulled over on Interstate 278 near Exit 13 in Staten Island after troopers spotted his black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding, driving aggressively, and failing to signal, according to police. Troopers determined Howell was intoxicated and found a 9-year-old child in the back seat. The child was unharmed and released to a family member, investigators said. Howell was charged with Felony Aggravated DWI with a Child (Leandra’s Law), Misdemeanor Endangering th…

by Jillian Pikora
Popular Torch Lighter Sold At Walmart, Home Depot Recalled A popular torch lighter is being recalled due to deadly fire and burn hazards. Calico Brands is recalling about 175,000 Scripto Premium Torches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The torches violate mandatory safety standards for multipurpose lighters, creating a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The recall covers the torches with a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, adjustable flame, hands-free operation lock, black non-slip rubber grip, and a metal base with a velvet bottom. The torches …

by Chris Spiker
Nor’easter Update: Gusts Up To 80 MPH, Multiple Rounds Of Coastal Flooding Expected A powerful Nor'easter is set to batter the shoreline with repeated rounds of tidal flooding, dangerous surf and drenching rain as it crawls up the East Coast. In a new update on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 12, AccuWeather said the tropical wind-and-rainstorm pushing north from the Southeast will combine with persistent onshore flow.  Earlier report - Bracing For Nor'easter: These Locations Most At Risk For Power Outages, Flooding This will produce major coastal flooding from North Carolina through the mid-Atlantic and into southern New England through Tuesday, Oct. 14. “The tropica…

by Joe Lombardi
Severe Burns Trigger Large Pressure Cooker Recall More than 46,000 electric pressure cookers are being recalled due to serious burn hazards. Tempo USA is recalling about 46,660 Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The cookers can be opened before steam pressure is released, causing hot contents to spray out and burn users. The company has received 11 incident reports, with eight people suffering severe burn injuries, according to the CPSC. The recall covers Ambiano models 93550 (KY-318B), 96775 (KY-318A), and 98527 (6L-PC).  The six- and eight-quart cookers were…

by Chris Spiker
Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence After Being Booked Following Hospital Release Mark Sanchez left an Indianapolis hospital and went straight into the legal process, getting booked at the county jail before posting bond as his stabbing case shifts fully to the courts. The Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback was released on Sunday, Oct. 12 after surgery for stab wounds to the chest and transported to the Marion County Jail for booking. After exiting the facility, Sanchez told reporters he was "recovering slowly," and that "it's a long process." A video of the exchange was posted on X by anchor/reporter Matt Lewis of FOX59/CBS4Indy. Sanchez thanked the fir…

by Joe Lombardi
Wrong-Way Crash Kills Driver, Shuts Down I-787 In Albany: State Police A driver was killed overnight in a wrong-way crash on I-787 in Albany, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:39 a.m. on Oct. 12, when New York State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound, according to police. Troopers said the wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with another car in the area of exit 2. The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The investig…

by Cecilia Levine
Mass Shooting At Bar Leaves 4 Dead, 20 Injured On Island Off Carolina Coast A crowded night at a popular bar on an island of the Carolina coast turned into chaos when gunfire erupted, killing four people and injuring at least 20 others as patrons fled to nearby businesses seeking cover. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, deputies in South Carolina responded to reports of a mass shooting  at Willie’s Bar and Grill on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on St. Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.  The island is located between Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. Arriving units found a large crowd with multiple victims …

by Joe Lombardi
Bracing For Nor'easter: These Locations Most At Risk For Power Outages, Flooding A slow‑moving Nor'easter is gearing up to lash the coastline with wind, waves, and a soaking, with the height of the storm expected to be late Sunday afternoon, Oct. 12 into Monday, Oct. 13. Click here for a new story - Nor’easter Update: Gusts Up To 80 MPH, Multiple Rounds Of Coastal Flooding Expected A strong coastal low developed off the Southeast coast Friday night, Oct. 10, and is strengthening as it drifts north, the National Weather Service said. The storm will bring significant coastal impacts through Tuesday, Oct. 14. Timing trends remain south‑to‑north: deteriorating cond…

by Joe Lombardi
NY Ranked Among Safest States In Nation, New Study Says: Here's Why Several Northeast states are among the nation's safest, according to a new study. WalletHub released its 2025 list of Safest States in America on Monday, Oct. 6. The study analyzed all 50 states across crime, financial stability, road safety, workplace protections, and emergency preparedness. The report emphasized that safety goes far beyond low crime. "The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dan…

by Chris Spiker
Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Podcaster Benny Johnson Days After Charlie Kirk Murder A California man has been arrested and charged with allegedly mailing a letter that threatened to kill conservative podcaster Benny Johnson in the days after Charlie Kirk was slain at a campus event, authorities said. The Justice Department announced Friday, Oct. 10, that George Russell Isbell Jr., 69, of San Diego, was charged via criminal complaint with mailing a threatening communication and was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 7, in San Diego.  According to the complaint, on or about Thursday, Sept. 18, Isbell mailed a letter from San Diego threatening to injure Johnson, a media personality …

by Joe Lombardi
Luigi Mangione Case: 'Warrantless' Backpack Search Cited In New Defense Motion A defense bid to gut the federal case against Luigi Mangione turns on what was inside a backpack, and how police opened it. In a filing dated Friday, Oct. 10, the 27-year-old Maryland native’s defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, moved to suppress “the evidence the government recovered through a warrantless search of Mr. Mangione’s backpack.”  She also sought to suppress statements she says were obtained “through custodial interrogation without Miranda warnings" during Mangione's arrest on Dec. 9, 2024, at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.  Mangion…

by Joe Lombardi
Burnout Builds As Employees Drown In Busywork: Survey If your workday feels like copy, paste, repeat, a new survey explains why. On Tuesday, Oct. 7, a Talker Research survey of 2,000 US workers and 1,000 IT decision makers, commissioned by HP, reported that employees estimate 51 percent of their day goes to “busywork” like email, data handling, and hunting for files.  One in three respondents has considered quitting over outdated or frustrating tech. Eighty-five percent say repetitive tasks drive burnout. “These findings highlight a growing disconnect between the work people are hired and inspired to do and the work they actually spend t…

by Joe Lombardi
Frozen Spinach Pulled From Shelves Nationwide Over Listeria Concerns A nationwide recall has been issued for frozen spinach after tests found possible Listeria contamination. Sno Pac Foods, based in Caledonia, Minnesota, announced the voluntary recall after testing by a supplier detected Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of bulk spinach used in its production.  The bacteria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.  Healthy individuals typically experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The recal…

by Joe Lombardi
US Coast Guard Headquarters Attack: Driver Assaults Officer After Ramming Gate In Philadelphia A man is accused of ramming a white sedan through a security barrier at the United States Coast Guard headquarters in Philadelphia, police announced on Saturday, Oct. 11. The breach happened around 7 p.m. at 1 Washington Avenue, Sgt. Eric Gripp said. After disabling several surveillance cameras and communication devices, the man struck a Philadelphia police officer in the face with a camera when confronted by the Marine Unit and Coast Guard personnel, according to Gripp. The officer sustained minor injuries. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported to a hos…

by Jillian Pikora
Sweatshirt Snag Stops Hersheypark’s Ride, Prompting Evacuation A Hersheypark ride suddenly stopped and was evacuated after a guest’s sweatshirt fell and became stuck in the ride’s wheel system, officials told Daily Voice on Saturday, Oct. 11. The incident happened on the Wild Mouse attraction when the item of clothing slipped from a rider and lodged beneath a wheel of the ride vehicle, according to Hersheypark. “The ride’s safety systems operated as designed, bringing it to a controlled stop at a safe location,” the park said in a statement. Maintenance staff responded, stayed in communication with riders, removed the sweatshirt from the wheel assembl…

by Jillian Pikora
Here's What To Know Now As Nor'easter Nears A slow‑moving Northeaster will ramp up and linger, with the roughest weather forecast for Sunday afternoon,  Oct. 12, into Monday, Oct. 13, from the Carolinas to New England. What’s New As Storm Organizes According to the National Weather Service, a strengthening coastal low will crawl north and keep onshore winds and rough surf in play for multiple tide cycles. Confidence is increasing in a prolonged event, and the potential for some effects to hang on into Tuesday, Oct. 14 in eastern New England.  "The storm is forecast to stall along the coast and may drift inland for a time …

by Joe Lombardi
Undocumented Immigrant Drove 18-Wheeler Using New York License Issued To ‘No Name’: ICE An immigrant from India was caught hauling an 18-wheeler across Oklahoma using a New York commercial driver’s license issued to “No Name Given Anmol,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. ICE announced the arrest of Anmol Anmol, who entered the country illegally in 2023 and was later released by the Biden administration, authorities said.  He was taken into custody after a routine inspection at a truck scale along I-40 by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on September 23, 2025, according to DHS. Records checks revealed that Anmol was living in the United States illegally. He ha…

by Zak Failla
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested Near Us-mexico Border, Reports Say "Family Matters" star Darius McCrary was arrested near the US-Mexico border in California, according to multiple reports. McCrary was taken into custody by the US Border Patrol under a "fugitive arrest" over an out-of-state felony warrant. TMZ reported that the warrant was out of Michigan due to him missing a court appearance involving unpaid child support. The 49-year-old is being held in a San Diego jail without bail. According to the report, McCrary was married to Tammy Brawner before a contentious divorce, and he was ordered to pay nearly $1,500 per month in child support. M…

by Zak Failla
Portable Fans Catch Fire, Prompting Large Recall Nearly 50,000 portable waist fans are being recalled due to a fire hazard. Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting is recalling about 48,000 Living Glow portable waist fans, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging, posing a risk of fire. The recall covers model CP-WFLED01, which features five fan speeds, a flashlight, and a power bank. Four incidents of the fans melting or catching fire have been reported. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the CPSC. The fans were sold in seven colo…

by Chris Spiker
Style Trailblazer Diane Keaton Dies: Oscar-Winning Star Of 'Annie Hall,' 'The Godfather' The signature hat, the wit, the nervy charm. Diane Keaton’s singular screen presence helped define a half-century of American movies. A family spokesperson confirmed to People on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 11, that Keaton died in California at age 79, and requested privacy for the family. Further details, including a cause of death, were not disclosed. Keaton won the 1978 Academy Award for Best Actress for "Annie Hall," the Woody Allen classic that cemented her as a cultural touchstone and style icon. She also delivered pivotal performances as Kay Adams-Corleone in Francis Ford Cop…

by Joe Lombardi
$850K In Fire Damage Sparks Major Recall Of Power Stations More than 25,000 portable power stations are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards. EcoFlow Technology is recalling about 25,030 EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The power stations can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of fires and serious burn injuries. Six fires have been reported, causing more than $850,000 in property damage. There have been no reported injuries, according to the CPSC. The recall covers black-and-silver units with a rectangular LCD on the front and six outlets on the ba…

by Chris Spiker
20 Shot, At Least 4 Killed At HS Football Homecoming Gathering In Mississippi A homecoming night in a Mississippi Delta town ended in chaos as gunfire tore through a street gathering, leaving multiple people dead and many more wounded. Around midnight Saturday, Oct. 11, the shooting erupted on Main Street in Leland, a Washington County city of about 4,000 roughly 120 miles northwest of Jackson, the state's capital.  According to ABC affiliate WAPT in Jackson, State Sen. Derrick Simmons said 20 people were shot during a gathering that followed the Leland High School homecoming game Friday night. Four people were killed, and four were airlifted to the University o…

by Joe Lombardi
Joe Biden Undergoes Radiation Therapy For Aggressive Prostate Cancer Former President Joe Biden has begun a five-week course of radiation as part of a treatment plan for an aggressive, but hormone-sensitive, prostate cancer. On Saturday, Oct. 11, a spokesperson said, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”  The 82-year-old was diagnosed in May 2025 with a high-grade prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones, according to his medical team. Doctors characterized the malignancy with a Gleason score of nine, a marker of fast-growing disease, but said its …

by Joe Lombardi
NY's Favorite Fall Food Revealed In New Survey: See Which One Several fall treats across the Northeast are being recognized for showcasing the region's seasonal flavors and charm. A Mission for Michael released its list of each state's favorite fall food for 2025. The mental health organization asked 3,014 self-described food lovers which autumn dish they would most like to enjoy with their family. The list includes popular dishes like chili in Texas, pumpkin pie in Illinois, and caramel apples in Michigan. "Food traditions are powerful because they connect us to both place and people," said Anand Mehta, a therapist with A Mission for Micha…

by Chris Spiker
Friendly's Unveils Limited Time Menu Featuring These Items Friendly’s is serving up a taste of nostalgia this fall with a new lineup of comfort foods, sweet treats, and a refreshed breakfast menu celebrating the restaurant’s 90th anniversary. The classic American chain has launched its limited-time “Savor the Season” menu, running now through Wednesday, Dec. 31, featuring new entrées and sundaes that honor decades of family traditions. Here’s a look at what’s on the menu: Angus Beef and Barley Soup: Tender Angus beef with barley and a mix of vegetables simmered in a savory broth. (Cup starting at $4.99; bowl starting at $6.99) Apple Harvest Salad…

by Joe Lombardi
Label Error Triggers Recall Of Spring Rolls Sold Nationwide A label mix-up turned a freezer staple into a risk for people with shellfish allergies. Tai Foong USA of Seattle, Washington, is recalling a limited quantity of Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Rolls after discovering the product may contain shrimp that is not declared on the label.  People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp or shellfish face the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the product. The affected spring rolls were distributed exclusively to ALDI stores nationwide and sold under the Fusia Asian Inspirations brand. The recalled item …

by Joe Lombardi
Retired NY Trooper Dies From 9/11-Related Illness At 56 A retired New York State Police trooper has died from an illness linked to his service at Ground Zero following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Trooper Mark Ondus died Thursday, Oct. 9, at the age of 56, according to State Police Superintendent Steven James. Ondus spent part of his career assigned in and around the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of 9/11. His illness was tied to that service, State Police said. He retired on Jan. 20, 2021, after 26 years with the agency. His final assignment was with Troop T in Chautauqua County. Ondus is survived by his wife, Tammy, hi…

by Michael Mashburn
Trump Escalates Trade Fight, Threatening 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports: Markets Tumble Stocks sank and nerves spiked after President Donald Trump announced plans for a sweeping new tariff on Chinese imports and fresh export limits on key technologies. Trump said on Friday afternoon, Oct. 10 that the US will impose an additional one hundred percent tariff on Chinese goods beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, calling it retaliation for Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” following new export controls on rare-earth minerals.  The move marks a significant escalation after a period of partial de-escalation in May 2025. Trump said the administration will also impo…

by Joe Lombardi
Here's When To Expect Most Impact From Powerful Nor’easter With Heavy Rain, 60 MPH Winds A slow‑moving Nor'easter will ramp up in the second half of the weekend, bringing a one‑two punch of soaking rain and gale‑force gusts to parts of the East Coast. Click here for a new, updated story: Nor'easter To Bring Days Of High Winds, Heavy Rainfall: Here's What's New The National Weather Service said a strong coastal low is expected to develop off the Southeast coast Friday night, Oct. 10, and strengthen as it lifts north, with impacts arriving Sunday, Oct. 12, and continuing into Monday, Oct. 13. Forecasters highlight the potential for widespread minor to moderate coastal flo…

by Joe Lombardi
'Ghost Hunters' Jason Hawes Launches Campaign To Save Famed 'Conjuring House' Jason Hawes, star of Syfy’s Ghost Hunters, is leading an effort to save one of the most famous haunted locations in the country — the "Conjuring House," the real-life home that launched a dozen horror movies.  Hawes launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1.5 million to buy the home at auction later this month to preserve the Rhode Island property and save it from being sold to developers.  “I have been contacted by past owners, employees, residents, all begging me to step in and try to save this property from being exploited and priced out of the range of the majority of peop…

by Josh Lanier
Killer Could Be Weeks Away From Walking Free After Brutal Murder Of 13-Year-Old NY Girl More than three decades after the brutal murder of 13-year-old Kelly Ann Tinyes shocked Long Island and the nation, community members are rallying to prevent her killer from walking free. An online petition directed to the New York State Parole Board urges commissioners to deny parole to Robert Golub, who was convicted of killing Kelly Ann Tinyes in Valley Stream in 1989. The petition, which has gathered more than 3,000 signatures, describes Golub’s actions as “one of the most heinous crimes” Long Island has ever seen. “A young life was taken before it could truly begin,” the petition stat…

by Michael Mashburn