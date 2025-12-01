Find Your Daily Voice
Popular Torch Lighter Sold At Walmart, Home Depot Recalled
A popular torch lighter is being recalled due to deadly fire and burn hazards.
Calico Brands is recalling about 175,000 Scripto Premium Torches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The torches violate mandatory safety standards for multipurpose lighters, creating a risk of serious injury or death.
No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The recall covers the torches with a four-position adjustable metal nozzle, adjustable flame, hands-free operation lock, black non-slip rubber grip, and a metal base with a velvet bottom.
The torches …
Bracing For Nor'easter: These Locations Most At Risk For Power Outages, Flooding
A slow‑moving Nor'easter is gearing up to lash the coastline with wind, waves, and a soaking, with the height of the storm expected to be late Sunday afternoon, Oct. 12 into Monday, Oct. 13.
A strong coastal low developed off the Southeast coast Friday night, Oct. 10, and is strengthening as it drifts north, the National Weather Service said.
The storm will bring significant coastal impacts through Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Timing trends remain south‑to‑north: deteriorating cond…
Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Podcaster Benny Johnson Days After Charlie Kirk Murder
A California man has been arrested and charged with allegedly mailing a letter that threatened to kill conservative podcaster Benny Johnson in the days after Charlie Kirk was slain at a campus event, authorities said.
The Justice Department announced Friday, Oct. 10, that George Russell Isbell Jr., 69, of San Diego, was charged via criminal complaint with mailing a threatening communication and was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 7, in San Diego.
According to the complaint, on or about Thursday, Sept. 18, Isbell mailed a letter from San Diego threatening to injure Johnson, a media personality …
Burnout Builds As Employees Drown In Busywork: Survey
If your workday feels like copy, paste, repeat, a new survey explains why.
On Tuesday, Oct. 7, a Talker Research survey of 2,000 US workers and 1,000 IT decision makers, commissioned by HP, reported that employees estimate 51 percent of their day goes to “busywork” like email, data handling, and hunting for files.
One in three respondents has considered quitting over outdated or frustrating tech. Eighty-five percent say repetitive tasks drive burnout.
“These findings highlight a growing disconnect between the work people are hired and inspired to do and the work they actually spend t…
Frozen Spinach Pulled From Shelves Nationwide Over Listeria Concerns
A nationwide recall has been issued for frozen spinach after tests found possible Listeria contamination.
Sno Pac Foods, based in Caledonia, Minnesota, announced the voluntary recall after testing by a supplier detected Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of bulk spinach used in its production.
The bacteria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals typically experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
The recal…
Portable Fans Catch Fire, Prompting Large Recall
Nearly 50,000 portable waist fans are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting is recalling about 48,000 Living Glow portable waist fans, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9.
The lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging, posing a risk of fire. The recall covers model CP-WFLED01, which features five fan speeds, a flashlight, and a power bank.
Four incidents of the fans melting or catching fire have been reported. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the CPSC.
The fans were sold in seven colo…
Here's When To Expect Most Impact From Powerful Nor’easter With Heavy Rain, 60 MPH Winds
A slow‑moving Nor'easter will ramp up in the second half of the weekend, bringing a one‑two punch of soaking rain and gale‑force gusts to parts of the East Coast.
The National Weather Service said a strong coastal low is expected to develop off the Southeast coast Friday night, Oct. 10, and strengthen as it lifts north, with impacts arriving Sunday, Oct. 12, and continuing into Monday, Oct. 13.
Forecasters highlight the potential for widespread minor to moderate coastal flo…