Teen Shot In Hudson Valley: May Have Been Self-Inflicted Wound, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 27, around 3 p.m., when City of Newburgh Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 175 Robinson Ave (Route 9W).

Officers arrived to find the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin. They immediately began life-saving measures before the boy was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. He was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for further treatment, according to police.

Detectives said the teen gave conflicting statements about what happened and that they are pursuing a lead suggesting the wound may have been self-inflicted.

The victim is a student of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, which has dealt with another recent shooting earlier In January when a former student fired shots near the Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus, as Daily Voice reported.

Newburgh Superintendent Jackielyn Manning-Campbell was suspended with pay a little more than a week later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7563. Calls can remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

