Here's Percentage Of People Who Say They'd Dump Partner To Add Years To Their Dog's Life

How far would people go to keep their dogs healthy, or even help them live longer? According to a new nationwide survey, some dog owners would go further than you might expect. The survey, commissioned by pet nutrition and wellness company Spot & Tango and conducted by Talker Research, polled 1,900 US dog owners. It found that one in seven said they’d break up with their partner or spouse if it meant adding years to their dog’s life. Millennials were most likely to say goodbye to love for loyalty, leading the pack at 16 percent. When it comes to sacrifices, the poll found that …