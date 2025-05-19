Find Your Daily Voice
Mexican Navy Cadets, 20 And 22, Killed As Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge Identified
Two Mexican Navy cadets were killed and 19 others injured when a large sailboat with a tall mast crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge during a mechanical failure on Saturday night, May 17, officials said.
Crash After Mechanical Failure
The "Cuauhtémoc", a Mexican Navy training ship, had just departed from Pier 17 when it lost steering control around 8:26 p.m., according to the NYPD and preliminary findings from the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY, and NYC Department of Transportation. The ship drifted into the Brooklyn Bridge, where its masts struck the structure and snapped apart.
The vessel was carryi…
First Us-born Pope Vows Unity At Historic Inauguration In Rome
In a historic celebration, Pope Leo XIV, the first United States-born pontiff in the nearly 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, made a pledge to work for unity during his inauguration mass on Sunday, May 18, at St. Peter's Square in Rome.
Addressing a crowd of over 200,000, including many world leaders, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received as he steps into his new role after Pope Francis died at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21.
“Following the death of Pope Francis, we felt like sheep without a shepherd," Pope Leo said. "Yet, having received his final blessing on E…
Walgreens Announces Dozens Of Upcoming Closures, Including Hudson Valley Store
Walgreens announced this past fall that it will close about 1,200 stores over three years amid a decline in prescription drug payments and a rise in online competition.
About 500 of those closures will be in 2025.
Now, the locations of some of the specific stores slated to go out of business are emerging and being posted at walgreens.com.
Connecticut
East Hartford, 922 Silver Lane: Permanently closing on Tuesday, May 20.
East Haven, 157 Main Street: Permanently closing on Thursday, May 22.
New Britain, 1350 Stanley Street: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19.
New Milford, 173 Danbury R…
Bahama Breeze Suddenly Closes 15 Locations: Here's Where
Bahama Breeze has suddenly shut down more than a third of its restaurants across the United States, with 15 locations quietly closed this week, according to multiple reports.
The closures span 11 states, including Florida, New Jersey (Woodbridge, Toms River, Paramus, Wayne), New York (Lake Grove), Illinois, Massachusetts (Tyngsborough), Michigan, Nevada, and Tennessee, according to USA Today.
In a statement to CNN, parent company Darden Restaurants said the closures were “the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the…
‘He Wanted A Boy’: Husband Who Murdered Pregnant Wife, Attacked 2 Daughters In NY Gets Decades
A New York man who admitted to brutally stabbing his pregnant wife to death and severely injuring their two young daughters will spend the next three decades behind bars.
Drew Garnier, 33, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Delaware County Court on Tuesday, May 13, for the death of his 29-year-old wife Samantha.
The September 4, 2024, attack occurred inside the family’s home on Houck Road in Masonville. Garnier repeatedly stabbed Samantha and the children, according to prosecutors. Samantha died while the two young girls, though gravely injured, survived the attack.
While reading his …