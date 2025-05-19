Partly Cloudy 69°
Police & Fire
Teen’s Lawn Job Turns Into Car Theft In Rockland, Crash Across State Lines: Police Teen’s Lawn Job Turns Into Car Theft In Rockland, Crash Across State Lines: Police
Teen’s Lawn Job Turns Into Car Theft In Rockland, Crash Across State Lines: Police A 15-year-old boy is facing a series of charges in both New York and New Jersey after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her car in the Hudson Valley under the guise of mowing her lawn before leading police on a multi-state chase that ended in a crash near the George Washington Bridge.  The events leading to the boy's arrest began around 12:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, in the West Ward area of the Rockland County village of Suffern. A resident contacted police after seeing her neighbor, an elderly woman, being pushed to the ground during a suspected vehicle theft, the Su…

by Ben Crnic
News
Bear Seen Roaming In Monsey (VIDEO) Bear Seen Roaming In Monsey (VIDEO)
Bear Seen Roaming In Monsey (Video) A bear was spotted sauntering in a Rockland County hamlet over the weekend.  The sighting occurred in Monsey on Sunday evening, May 18, according to The Monsey Scoop. A video posted by The Monsey Scoop showed the bear running across a paved path into nearby woods.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monsey Scoop (@monseyscoop) Although the exact location of the sighting was not immediately available, the outlet said police are urging residents to leave the animals alone.  According to the New York State Department o…

by Ben Crnic
Politics
Trump Demands 'Major Investigations' Into Bruce Springsteen, 3 Other Celebrities Trump Demands 'Major Investigations' Into Bruce Springsteen, 3 Other Celebrities
Trump Demands 'Major Investigations' Into Bruce Springsteen, 3 Other Celebrities After firing back at Bruce Springsteen for criticizing him during a concert tour, President Trump is now calling for “major investigations” into Springsteen and other celebrities for their support of his opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election. In addition to Springsteen, Trump also named two other singer/songwriters — Bono and Beyoncé — as well as longtime TV host, actress, and producer and l Oprah Winfrey. Giving the all-caps key his usual workout, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday, May 19: “HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORM…

by Joe Lombardi
Police & Fire
Dogs Found In Deplorable Condition In Hudson Valley: Duo Charged During Eviction, Sheriff Says Dogs Found In Deplorable Condition In Hudson Valley: Duo Charged During Eviction, Sheriff Says
Dogs Found In Deplorable Condition In Hudson Valley: Duo Charged During Eviction, Sheriff Says Three dogs were rescued and their owners arrested after deputies found the animals living in distressing conditions during an eviction in Orange County, authorities said. The discovery happened on Thursday, May 15, when two deputies were conducting an eviction in the Town of Newburgh when they found three Shih Tzu dogs inside the residence exhibiting abnormal movement and visible distress. All three dogs were severely matted and covered in both dried and wet feces, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, May 19.  The deputies immediately contacted the town's A…

by Ben Crnic
Business
Sunny Days Ahead: Netflix Welcomes Sesame Street To Streaming Platform Sunny Days Ahead: Netflix Welcomes Sesame Street To Streaming Platform
Sunny Days Ahead: Netflix Welcomes Sesame Street To Streaming Platform More than 50 years after first welcoming viewers to its sunny neighborhood, Sesame Street is heading to Netflix with a revamped 56th season and 90 hours of classic episodes – even as the show's creators face layoffs, unionizing staff, and lost funding. Sesame Street will debut its 56th season on Netflix later in 2025, the show said in a news release on Monday, May 19. The deal gives Netflix exclusive global premiere rights to the show, which will also remain free to US viewers through PBS and PBS Kids digital platforms. The reimagined season features one 11-minute story per episode, new int…

by Chris Spiker
Politics
VP JD Vance Raises Doubts About Biden’s Fitness As President Post-Cancer Diagnosis VP JD Vance Raises Doubts About Biden’s Fitness As President Post-Cancer Diagnosis
VP JD Vance Raises Doubts About Biden’s Fitness As President Post-Cancer Diagnosis Vice President JD Vance is questioning former President Joe Biden’s ability to serve as commander-in-chief following the announcement of Biden’s diagnosis with advanced prostate cancer.  Vance made the statement while speaking to the media aboard Air Force Two on Monday, May 19, on the way back from Rome where he attended the papal inauguration at St. Peter's Square. While Vance conveyed his hopes for Biden’s recovery, the VP stated, "Look, I will say, whether the right time to have this conversation is now or at some point in the future. We really do need to be honest about whether th…

by Joe Lombardi
Police & Fire
2 Drunk Drivers Caught With Kids In Car In 2 Hudson Valley Incidents On Same Day: Police 2 Drunk Drivers Caught With Kids In Car In 2 Hudson Valley Incidents On Same Day: Police
2 Drunk Drivers Caught With Kids In Car In 2 Hudson Valley Incidents On Same Day: Police Two drivers were arrested on felony DWI charges in separate incidents on the same day in Dutchess County after allegedly driving vehicles while drunk with children inside, police said.  Middletown Woman Accused of Drunk Driving With Three Children The first incident happened at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, when troopers responded to a report of a possible disturbance at the Mobil Gas Station on Route 9D in Fishkill, New York State Police announced on Monday, May 19. At the scene, officers encountered 30-year-old Orange County resident Mashiya Townsend of Middletown and a male partner.…

by Ben Crnic
Police & Fire
Drunk Tesla Driver Had 3 Kids In Car On Route 9 In Hudson Valley: NYSP Drunk Tesla Driver Had 3 Kids In Car On Route 9 In Hudson Valley: NYSP
Drunk Tesla Driver Had 3 Kids In Car On Route 9 In Hudson Valley: Nysp A Dutchess County woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly driving drunk with three children in the car during a traffic stop on Route 9 in Westchester, police announced.  The arrest resulted from events on Friday, May 16, when a trooper stopped a 2020 Tesla for alleged vehicle and traffic violations, New York State Police said on Saturday, May 15.  The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jennifer L. Moore of Beacon, showed signs of intoxication and failed standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene, police said.  Troopers soon found that th…

by Ben Crnic
Weather
Storm System Will Arrive Leading Into Memorial Day Weekend Storm System Will Arrive Leading Into Memorial Day Weekend
Storm System Will Arrive Leading Into Memorial Day Weekend A significant weather shift, characterized by persistent rain and unseasonably cool temperatures, will arrive just days before Memorial Day. Meteorologists predict that by mid-week, conditions will be more typical of early spring, prompting the need for umbrellas and jackets. AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole Joniak noted, “The dreary weather should be quite noticeable as we are heading into the time of year when people are starting to open up their pools.” After sunny and seasonable days on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20, increasing cloud cover will signal a storm’s approach…

by Joe Lombardi
Politics
Trump Jr. Draws Fire For Raising Questions About Biden Cancer Disclosure Trump Jr. Draws Fire For Raising Questions About Biden Cancer Disclosure
Trump Jr. Draws Fire For Raising Questions About Biden Cancer Disclosure Donald Trump Jr. has sparked controversy by suggesting news of former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer was hidden. “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” the first son wrote on both the Truth Social and X social media platforms. Biden was actually diagnosed with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), not Stage 5 cancer.  Biden's office said in a statement on Sunday, May 18, that he received the diagnosis on Friday, May 16, and that the cancer had spread to the bone. That came after a “small nodule” was fo…

by Joe Lombardi
Lifestyle
These Are Top 10 Most, Least Obese States, Study Reveals These Are Top 10 Most, Least Obese States, Study Reveals
These Are Top 10 Most, Least Obese States, Study Reveals A new nationwide analysis is shedding light on how states compare when it comes to a major public health challenge, and the results show striking geographic patterns. The report from U.S. News reveals which states are most affected by obesity and which are faring better — a factor that plays a critical role in overall health rankings. The data is part of the 2025 Best States rankings. It is based on self-reported obesity rates from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments. Obesi…

by Joe Lombardi
Lifestyle
Parents Dread This Time Of Year Most: Here's Why Parents Dread This Time Of Year Most: Here's Why
Parents Dread This Time Of Year Most: Here's Why For many parents, the end of the school year brings more stress than any other season. A new survey of millennial parents with school-aged children found that the final stretch before summer break can leave them feeling anxious, exhausted, and overwhelmed. They often have little time left for themselves. The poll, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Bob Evans, found that many parents feel their busiest time of year isn't the holidays, fall break, or even back-to-school season — it’s now. Among the top stressors reported: juggling work with kids’ schedules, losing control of ho…

by Joe Lombardi
Lifestyle
Here's Percentage Of People Who Say They'd Dump Partner To Add Years To Their Dog's Life Here's Percentage Of People Who Say They'd Dump Partner To Add Years To Their Dog's Life
Here's Percentage Of People Who Say They'd Dump Partner To Add Years To Their Dog's Life How far would people go to keep their dogs healthy, or even help them live longer? According to a new nationwide survey, some dog owners would go further than you might expect. The survey, commissioned by pet nutrition and wellness company Spot & Tango and conducted by Talker Research, polled 1,900 US dog owners.  It found that one in seven said they’d break up with their partner or spouse if it meant adding years to their dog’s life. Millennials were most likely to say goodbye to love for loyalty, leading the pack at 16 percent. When it comes to sacrifices, the poll found that …

by Joe Lombardi
News
25-Year-Old Microbiologist Shot Dead On PA Sidewalk; Boyfriend Charged With Murder: DA 25-Year-Old Microbiologist Shot Dead On PA Sidewalk; Boyfriend Charged With Murder: DA
25-Year-Old Microbiologist Shot Dead On PA Sidewalk; Boyfriend Charged With Murder: DA A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed on a West Conshohocken sidewalk early Sunday morning, and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder, Montgomery County authorities announced on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Alyssa Rose Wiest, a Quality Control Microbiologist at GSK, was found face-down with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso on the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue around 12:25 a.m., according to West Conshohocken Police and District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. Officers administered first aid before she was rushed to Lankenau Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Wiest, a graduate of the…

by Jillian Pikora
News
Gruesome Dolphin Decapitation On Remote East Coast Island Sparks Federal Probe Gruesome Dolphin Decapitation On Remote East Coast Island Sparks Federal Probe
Gruesome Dolphin Decapitation On Remote East Coast Island Sparks Federal Probe Wildlife authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of whoever decapitated a dolphin off the coast of North Carolina. The incident was reported last week, when a dolphin was found dead — but intact — near a remote island off the Tar Heel State's coast. Days later, however, when experts returned, they discovered the animal had been gruesomely mutilated. “This animal was intentionally decapitated, a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The remote location where the dolphin was found adds to the difficulty of investigating this incident and the c…

by Josh Lanier
News
Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Form Of Cancer That's Spread To The Bone Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Form Of Cancer That's Spread To The Bone
Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Form Of Cancer That's Spread To The Bone Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to the bone. Last week, a “small nodule” was found on the 82-year-old Biden's prostate after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms, according to a statement from his personal office released late Sunday afternoon, May 18. The statement went on to say that on Friday, May 16, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone, said the statement.  "While this represents a more aggressive form…

by Joe Lombardi
Politics
Secret Service Interviews Former FBI Director Over Trump's 'Assassination' Post Secret Service Interviews Former FBI Director Over Trump's 'Assassination' Post
Secret Service Interviews Former FBI Director Over Trump's 'Assassination' Post Agents with the U.S. Secret Service spoke to former FBI Director James Comey after an Instagram post sparked speculation that he was advocating for the assassination of former President Donald Trump, his one-time boss. Last week, Comey posted a photo of seashells arranged to spell out “8647.” The number 86 is often used as slang for “to get rid of” something, NPR reported. In the restaurant industry, it means to eliminate an item from the menu. Many observers interpreted the number 47 as a reference to Trump potentially becoming the 47th president. Comey said in the caption that he found a …

by Josh Lanier
News
Mexican Navy Cadets, 20 And 22, Killed As Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge Identified Mexican Navy Cadets, 20 And 22, Killed As Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge Identified
Mexican Navy Cadets, 20 And 22, Killed As Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge Identified Two Mexican Navy cadets were killed and 19 others injured when a large sailboat with a tall mast crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge during a mechanical failure on Saturday night, May 17, officials said. Crash After Mechanical Failure The "Cuauhtémoc", a Mexican Navy training ship, had just departed from Pier 17 when it lost steering control around 8:26 p.m., according to the NYPD and preliminary findings from the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY, and NYC Department of Transportation. The ship drifted into the Brooklyn Bridge, where its masts struck the structure and snapped apart. The vessel was carryi…

by Jillian Pikora
News
First US-Born Pope Vows Unity At Historic Inauguration In Rome First US-Born Pope Vows Unity At Historic Inauguration In Rome
First Us-born Pope Vows Unity At Historic Inauguration In Rome In a historic celebration, Pope Leo XIV, the first United States-born pontiff in the nearly 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, made a pledge to work for unity during his inauguration mass on Sunday, May 18, at St. Peter's Square in Rome. Addressing a crowd of over 200,000, including many world leaders, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received as he steps into his new role after Pope Francis died at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21. “Following the death of Pope Francis, we felt like sheep without a shepherd," Pope Leo said. "Yet, having received his final blessing on E…

by Joe Lombardi
Lifestyle
See How Much Each Song Really Costs At 2025's Biggest Concerts, According To Study See How Much Each Song Really Costs At 2025's Biggest Concerts, According To Study
See How Much Each Song Really Costs At 2025's Biggest Concerts, According To Study If you're heading to a summer concert, you might be paying more than ever – not just for the ticket, but for each song you hear. GigaCalculator released a new study about the economics of 2025's biggest tours. The mathematics website tried to find out what fans are actually paying per song and per minute. Concert ticket prices have jumped 45% over the past five years, causing the value of each minute and song to rise. "While fans debate whether concerts are worth the splurge, the numbers expose exactly what you're getting for your hard-earned cash – and it's not a great look for some …

by Chris Spiker
News
Remains Found In Japan Identified As Missing CT Mom Remains Found In Japan Identified As Missing CT Mom
Remains Found In Japan Identified As Missing CT Mom After more than two years of desperate searching, the family of Connecticut mom Pattie Wu-Murad has received confirmation that she is deceased. The 61-year-old mom of three vanished on April 10, 2023, while hiking solo in the Japanese wilderness. For more than two years, her family held out hope—until Friday, May 9, when DNA testing confirmed that remains discovered near a stream were a match. “This confirmation came more than two years after she went missing while hiking in Japan,” her family said in a statement. “Although we had tried to prepare ourselves for this outcome, the finality of…

by Cecilia Levine
Business
Walgreens Announces Dozens Of Upcoming Closures, Including Hudson Valley Store Walgreens Announces Dozens Of Upcoming Closures, Including Hudson Valley Store
Walgreens Announces Dozens Of Upcoming Closures, Including Hudson Valley Store Walgreens announced this past fall that it will close about 1,200 stores over three years amid a decline in prescription drug payments and a rise in online competition. About 500 of those closures will be in 2025. Now, the locations of some of the specific stores slated to go out of business are emerging and being posted at walgreens.com. Connecticut East Hartford, 922 Silver Lane: Permanently closing on Tuesday, May 20. East Haven, 157 Main Street: Permanently closing on Thursday, May 22. New Britain, 1350 Stanley Street: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19. New Milford, 173 Danbury R…

by Joe Lombardi
Lifestyle
Memorial Day Travel Expected To Break 20-Year Record Memorial Day Travel Expected To Break 20-Year Record
Memorial Day Travel Expected To Break 20-Year Record More Americans are planning trips for Memorial Day weekend, with a new forecast suggesting this year could set a new benchmark for holiday travel. AAA projects more than 45 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home during the five-day holiday stretch, making it the busiest Memorial Day weekend for domestic travel since 2005. That year, 44 million people took trips. This year’s forecast includes an estimated 39.4 million people expected to hit the road. Driving remains the preferred travel method for Memorial Day, with roughly 87 percent choosing to travel by car.  Lower-t…

by Joe Lombardi
Police & Fire
2 Dead In Mexican Navy Ship Crash With Brooklyn Bridge: 'Modern Metaphor' (UPDATE) 2 Dead In Mexican Navy Ship Crash With Brooklyn Bridge: 'Modern Metaphor' (UPDATE)
2 Dead In Mexican Navy Ship Crash With Brooklyn Bridge: 'Modern Metaphor' (Update) Two people are dead and 19 more are injured after a Mexican Navy ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night, May 17, the NYPD confirmed. The crash happened at around 8:26 p.m., when the ship — which had just departed from Pier 17 — suffered a mechanical failure, according to the NYPD. “A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Special Operations Division, FDNY, US Coast Guard, and the NYC Department of Transportation revealed that a naval vessel… experienced a mechanical malfunction,” police said in a statement. “The masts of the vessel then collided with the structure of the Broo…

by Cecilia Levine
Business
Bahama Breeze Suddenly Closes 15 Locations: Here's Where Bahama Breeze Suddenly Closes 15 Locations: Here's Where
Bahama Breeze Suddenly Closes 15 Locations: Here's Where Bahama Breeze has suddenly shut down more than a third of its restaurants across the United States, with 15 locations quietly closed this week, according to multiple reports. The closures span 11 states, including Florida, New Jersey (Woodbridge, Toms River, Paramus, Wayne), New York (Lake Grove), Illinois, Massachusetts (Tyngsborough), Michigan, Nevada, and Tennessee, according to USA Today. In a statement to CNN, parent company Darden Restaurants said the closures were “the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the…

by Cecilia Levine
Business
Portnoy’s 9.2 Score Sends NYC Slice Joint Into Full Meltdown: 'You Ruined My Spot' Portnoy’s 9.2 Score Sends NYC Slice Joint Into Full Meltdown: 'You Ruined My Spot'
Portnoy’s 9.2 Score Sends NYC Slice Joint Into Full Meltdown: 'You Ruined My Spot' Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has reviewed hundreds of slices — but when he walked out of Ceres Pizza in Manhattan this week, he looked stunned. “This is as good of a slice as you could have,” he said outside of the 164 Mott St. shop. “Just about the best single slice I’ve ever had.” And that wasn't even the official review yet. Portnoy gave the shop's cheese pie a 9.2 — one of the highest scores ever handed out in his One Bite series. “I can’t remember the last time I gave out a 9,” he said. Ceres was launched by chefs Jake Serebnick and Julian Geldmacher, both formerly of Eleven…

by Cecilia Levine
News
Malia Obama Accused Of Copying Work In Nike Ad—Filmmaker Uses Spotlight To Push GoFundMe Malia Obama Accused Of Copying Work In Nike Ad—Filmmaker Uses Spotlight To Push GoFundMe
Malia Obama Accused Of Copying Work In Nike Ad—Filmmaker Uses Spotlight To Push GoFundMe An indie filmmaker who accused Malia Obama of copying her work is using the opportunity to promote a GoFundMe campaign she started for herself last year. Obama has been accused by Laurel, Maryland resident Natalie Jasmine Harris, 27, of copying her work in a 2024 short film "Grace," on a recently released Nike commercial with A'Ja Wilson. The controversial Nike ad. Nike Harris called it "devastating" in a post on social media.  "I'm just going to leave this here." "This is my indie short film, 'Grace,' next to Malia Obama's @Nike @_ajawilson22 commercial," she…

by Zak Failla
News
‘He Wanted A Boy’: Husband Who Murdered Pregnant Wife, Attacked 2 Daughters In NY Gets Decades ‘He Wanted A Boy’: Husband Who Murdered Pregnant Wife, Attacked 2 Daughters In NY Gets Decades
‘He Wanted A Boy’: Husband Who Murdered Pregnant Wife, Attacked 2 Daughters In NY Gets Decades A New York man who admitted to brutally stabbing his pregnant wife to death and severely injuring their two young daughters will spend the next three decades behind bars. Drew Garnier, 33, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Delaware County Court on Tuesday, May 13, for the death of his 29-year-old wife Samantha. The September 4, 2024, attack occurred inside the family’s home on Houck Road in Masonville. Garnier repeatedly stabbed Samantha and the children, according to prosecutors. Samantha died while the two young girls, though gravely injured, survived the attack. While reading his …

by Michael Mashburn
Sports
Bill Belichick Clears The Air About 24-Year-Old Girlfriend, Nixed HBO Show Bill Belichick Clears The Air About 24-Year-Old Girlfriend, Nixed HBO Show
Bill Belichick Clears The Air About 24-Year-Old Girlfriend, Nixed HBO Show In his first candid interview since a disastrous CBS appearance, Bill Belichick is clearing up rumors about his 24-year-old girlfriend—most notably, reports that she was the reason HBO scrapped its "Hard Knocks" series, which would have followed his new team as it prepares for the season. The eight-time Super Bowl winner and current head coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill spoke on the "Pivot" podcast Friday, May 16, about his new book,"The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football." But it was impossible to ignore the buzz surrounding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudso…

by Josh Lanier
Sports
Antonio Brown Detained After Chaotic Miami Boxing Fight, Jokes About CTE On Stream (VIDEO) Antonio Brown Detained After Chaotic Miami Boxing Fight, Jokes About CTE On Stream (VIDEO)
Antonio Brown Detained After Chaotic Miami Boxing Fight, Jokes About CTE On Stream (Video) Beleaguered former NFL star Antonio Brown was in the middle of a highly publicized brawl at a Florida boxing match that spilled onto social media. Brown, 36, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who later bounced around the NFL, was involved in a violent scuffle on Friday night in Miami that had to be broken up — though not before the entire ordeal was caught on camera.  Shnaggys angle is insane wtf pic.twitter.com/IttJ9mDSKn — concrete ⁶𓅓 (@cconcreteboyz) May 17, 2025 Antonio Brown Gets Jumped #antoniobrown #fight pic.twitter.com/P0mA1emwaX — FrontLine Tv (@FrontLineTv…

by Zak Failla
Police & Fire
10 Inmates Escape Through Toilet Hole, Taunt Police: ‘Catch Us When You Can’ 10 Inmates Escape Through Toilet Hole, Taunt Police: ‘Catch Us When You Can’
10 Inmates Escape Through Toilet Hole, Taunt Police: ‘Catch Us When You Can’ Police in Louisiana believe a dramatic prison break that allowed 10 inmates to dash to freedom was the result of an inside job, according to investigators. The inmates escaped from the New Orleans jail early Friday morning, May 16, but jail authorities did not notice they were missing until several hours later. As of Saturday afternoon, Louisiana authorities had tracked down three of the escapees. One was found hiding in the French Quarter, a popular tourist destination in New Orleans, according to the Washington Post. Louisiana State Police guide a hooded Kendall Myles to a chopper…

by Josh Lanier