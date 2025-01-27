BOE Addresses Superintendent's Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation In Hudson Valley (Update)

In a statement made to Daily Voice on Monday, Jan. 27, Board President Christine Bello emphasized the importance of fairness and confidentiality during this process.

"The Board understands the concerns and emotions surrounding this decision," Bello said, adding, "Our priority is to ensure fair and thorough processes while meeting our commitments to the proper governance of our school district."

The statement comes days after reports surfaced of Manning-Campbell’s suspension with pay, following a 5-4 board vote during the Thursday, Jan. 23 meeting, during which Manning-Campbell was referred to only by her identification number, 12325, rather than by name.

This action follows a recent budget audit allegedly revealing a multi-million-dollar surplus and a high-profile incident at Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus involving reports of shots fired during a large fight earlier this month, as Daily Voice reported.

Manning-Campbell, who was named superintendent in May 2022 after a national search, has over two decades of experience as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and administrator in districts including Mount Vernon, White Plains, and New Rochelle.

Bello said the school board cannot release much information to the public about the situation:

"We are bound by confidentiality rules, which limits the information we can share at this time. However, we want to assure our community that we are fully committed to sharing what information we can in a timely manner," she said.

"The Board acknowledges the deep impact this situation has had on the community and we remain committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all our students, staff, and community members. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this process and work towards resolutions that reflect our shared values and commitment to unity," Bello continued.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

