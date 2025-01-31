Marisa Piazza, 24, of Farmingdale, died Monday, Jan. 27, three days after she was struck by a Jeep on West Chestnut Street in South Farmingdale, as Daily Voice reported.

Piazza suffered serious injuries and spent the weekend in critical condition before ultimately succumbing to her injuries, Nassau County Police said.

Now, those who knew her best are sharing their heartbreak and remembering Piazza for the kindness she brought to the world.

After graduating from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia with degrees in criminal justice and psychology, Piazza strove to create a brighter future for others. She worked as a case manager at the Family Service League of Long Island, according to her LinkedIn, and later as a case manager at the Queens-based The Fortune Society, where she helped previously incarcerated individuals reenter society.

“[The roles] enriched my knowledge, allowing me to empower positive change and support individuals on their paths to long term success and stability,” Piazza wrote on her profile.

Her impact was felt deeply by those she helped, as evidenced by the heartfelt emails that were sent to Daily Voice ahead of her funeral.

“Truly a source of inspiration to me,” Muskan Kaur, a former client, wrote. “I’m still in shock and can’t believe she’s no longer here to chat with me.”

William Marcus, who met Piazza while she was his case manager at The Fortune Society, remembered her as “a good friend.”

“We had developed a bond over the last few months,” he said via email. “She will be missed dearly.”

Funeral services for Piazza are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter the Apostle R. C. Church in Islip Terrace.

