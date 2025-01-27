Marisa Piazza, 24, of Farmingdale, was pronounced deceased Monday, Jan. 27, following a collision in South Farmingdale days earlier, Nassau County Police said.

Piazza was crossing West Chestnut Street near Spencer Street at around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, when she was hit by a 35-year-old Jeep driver making a left turn, as Daily Voice reported.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she spent the weekend in critical condition, police said.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Additional details about Piazza’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Farmingdale and receive free news updates.