Fair 36°

SHARE

Marisa Piazza, 24, Dies Following South Farmingdale Crash

A woman has died days after being struck by a Jeep on Long Island.

The intersection of West Chestnut and Spencer streets in South Farmingdale.

The intersection of West Chestnut and Spencer streets in South Farmingdale.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
by Michael Mashburn & Jillian Pikora

Marisa Piazza, 24, of Farmingdale, was pronounced deceased Monday, Jan. 27, following a collision in South Farmingdale days earlier, Nassau County Police said.

Piazza was crossing West Chestnut Street near Spencer Street at around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, when she was hit by a 35-year-old Jeep driver making a left turn, as Daily Voice reported.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she spent the weekend in critical condition, police said.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Additional details about Piazza’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com

to follow Daily Voice Farmingdale and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE