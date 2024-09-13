Crash Update: 1 Critical, 1 Stable Following 2-Vehicle Drunk Driving Accident In Catskill

The collision occurred in Greene County on Route 23 in Catskill at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

According to Greene County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joel Rowell, responding deputies immediately began life-saving measures on the two seriously injured victims who were ejected from a motorcycle.

They are 57-year-old Craig Sutherland and 50-year-old Charity Hogan of Quebec, Canada.

Sutherland was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he currently remains in critical condition, Rowell said.

He added that Hogan was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center, where she remains stable.

The car's 2000 Subaru Impreza driver was identified as 50-year-old Derik Wirhouski of Cairo.

Following the investigation, it was determined that Wirhouski failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Five Mile Woods Road before crossing Route 23, striking the 2000 Honda motorcycle traveling westbound on Route 23, Rowell said.

Wirhouski was arrested and charged with:

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless driving

Refusal to take a breath test

Failure to take a breath test

Failure to yield the right of way

Consumption of alcohol in a vehicle

Wirhouski was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail on $75,000 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

