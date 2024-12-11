Light Rain Fog/Mist 48°

Update: Girl, 11, Dies After Tragic Albany Ice-Related Drowning Incident

The 11-year-old girl rescued after falling through the ice on a Capital Region lake that killed a 12-year-old boy has died.

An 11-year-old girl who attempted to help a boy who fell through the ice at Washington Lake Park in Albany has died from her injuries. 

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Andy Arthur
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The incident occurred in Albany around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Washington Park Lake near the park's lake house.

According to Albany Police, police and firefighters located and rescued the girl. As Daily Voice previously reported, she was treated on scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment. 

A secondary search was conducted by members of the New York State Police underwater recovery team, and at around 7:25 p.m., the body of the boy was recovered dead from the lake, Albany Police said.

Police believe the boy attempted to walk north across the lake towards the lake house and fell through the ice. The girl tried to help and also fell through the lake.

Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the girl had died.

The Albany City School District has been notified and will continue to offer support services.

"The Albany Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences and support to the families and friends of both children during this difficult time," the department said. 

The names of the victims were not released due to their ages. 

