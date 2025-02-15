5 Suspects Nabbed In Murder Of Missing Person Who Faced 'Prolonged Violence': NY State Police

The investigation began on Sunday, Feb. 9. Troopers in Ontario County from the Canandaigua barracks, located about an hour west of Syracuse, initiated a missing person case after receiving a welfare check request for Sam (Samantha) Nordquist, age 24, originally from Minnesota.

Authorities determined he had been staying at Patty’s Lodge in Canandaigua, NY, with Precious Arzuaga, age 38, and others.

Through extensive investigative efforts, police uncovered evidence that Nordquist was subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse between December 2024 and February 2025.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, human remains believed to be Nordquist’s were found in a field off Payne Road in Yates County.

Following the discovery, authorities arrested and charged five New York residents with Murder in the second degree – Depraved Indifference:

Precious Arzuaga, age 38, of Geneva,

Jennifer A. Quijano, age 30, of Geneva,

Kyle Sage, age 33, of Hopewell,

Patrick A. Goodwin, age 30, of Rochester,

Emily Motyka, age 19, of Rochester.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants at Patty’s Lodge and other locations, securing evidence such as electronic devices, clothing, and personal effects for forensic analysis.

Authorities say Nordquist endured continuous abuse before being transported to Yates County, where his remains were discarded.

Nordquist, who was last in contact with family at the end of this January, traveled to New York in September 2024.

All five suspects have been arraigned and remanded to the Ontario County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.