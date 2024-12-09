Tragic Accident Leaves Boy, 12, Dead, Girl, 11, Critical In Albany

The incident occurred in Albany around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Washington Park Lake near the park's lake house.

According to Albany Police, police and firefighters located and rescued the girl. She was treated on scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment.

A secondary search was conducted by members of the New York State Police underwater recovery team, and at around 7:25 p.m., the body of the boy was recovered dead from the lake, Albany Police said.

Police believe the boy attempted to walk north across the lake towards the lake house and fell through the ice. The girl tried to help and also fell through the lake.

Both families have been notified. The victims' names will not be released due to their age.

Both juveniles are students of the Albany City School District, and notifications have been made to school officials.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time,” said City School District of Albany Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we are grieving as a school community.”

The district will offer crisis services at North Albany on Monday, Dec. 9, for any student or school employee who needs support or wants to discuss the accident. Crisis services will also be available at elementary school students attended before moving to middle school.

The girl is being treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

