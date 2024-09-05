Shallow Fog 46°

Rockaway Man Distributed Guns, Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old Rockaway Borough man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with distributing cocaine and a firearm in Morris County over the course of four months authorities said.

Sam Barron

Between April an August 2024, Santiago Escobar distributed over 5 ounces of cocaine, a Taurus handgun, and hollow nose bullets in Rockaway, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Bradford Seabury, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Rockaway Borough Police Department Chief of Police Conrad Pepperman said.

On Tuesday, approximately 100 grams of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, over $1,000 of suspected narcotics proceeds, and scales and baggies commonly used to distribute CDS were seized by investigators, authorities said.

Escobar was hit with numerous weapons and drug charges, authorities said. He was detained at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

