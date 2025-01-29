Partly Cloudy 36°

Man Crawled Through Broken Window At Taco Bell, Stole Cash: Newark PD

A burglar is at large after they crawled through a broken window at Taco Bell and stole money on the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 19, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety
Sam Barron

At 5:11 a.m., a man approached the drive-thru at Taco Bell at 52 Jones St., and used a rock to break the window, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said. The man then crawled through the window, walked to the store’s back office, and stole a bag from inside a drawer containing $480.00 in cash, Miranda said.

The suspect placed the bag inside his blue backpack before fleeing the store, walking northbound on Jones Street towards 14th Avenue, Miranda said.

The man was wearing all-black clothing, a black ski mask, and carrying a blue backpack, Miranda said.

