Man Crawled Through Broken Window At Taco Bell, Stole Cash: Newark PD

At 5:11 a.m., a man approached the drive-thru at Taco Bell at 52 Jones St., and used a rock to break the window, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said. The man then crawled through the window, walked to the store’s back office, and stole a bag from inside a drawer containing $480.00 in cash, Miranda said.

The suspect placed the bag inside his blue backpack before fleeing the store, walking northbound on Jones Street towards 14th Avenue, Miranda said.

The man was wearing all-black clothing, a black ski mask, and carrying a blue backpack, Miranda said.

