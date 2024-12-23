Driver Stabbed After Altercation: Newark PD

At 3 a.m., police responded to a nearby hospital after a man arrived for treatment after being stabbed, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said. The man was sitting inside his vehicle with two women at Highland Avenue and Park Avenue when the suspect, a Hispanic man, entered the rear seat of the vehicle and began arguing with one of the female passengers, Miranda said.

The victim requested that all passengers exit his car and was subsequently stabbed by the suspect, who fled on foot, Miranda said. The victim is in stable condition, Miranda said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

