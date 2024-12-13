Three Members Of Jersey City Gang Face Life After Murder Convictions: Feds

Myron Williams, a 31-year-old Newark residnt, Khalil Kelley, a 25-year-old Jersey City resident and Roger Pickett, a 24-year-old Jersey City resident were involved in three murders in 2021 and 2022, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

On March 29, 2021, Kelley and other gang members lured a rival gang member outside by sending him Instagram messages pretending to be the victim’s fellow gang member, Sellinger said. When the victim opened the door to his residence, Kelley and another gang fatally shot multiple times in the chest, Sellinger said. Pickett and Williams then picked up Kelley and other gang members after they abandoned the murder vehicle in Newark, Sellinger said.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Williams, Pickett, and another gang member lured a rival gang member outside by sending him Instagram messages pretending to be the second victim’s fellow gang member. Williams and another gang member fatally shot the victim when he opened the door to his residence, Sellinger said.

On Nov. 1, 2022, a gang member facilitated the murder of the third victim by coordinating a narcotics transaction with the victim and an associate of the victim, Sellinger said. When the victim and his associate arrived at the Marion Gardens Housing Complex to complete the transaction, they were robbed, Sellinger said. During the robbery, Pickett and another gang member held the victim and his associate at gunpoint, Sellinger said. After a struggle ensued, Pickett shot and killed the victim, Sellinger said.

The three face life in prison when they are sentenced next April, Sellinger said.

