Man Charged In Jersey City New Year's Day Hit, Run: Hudson County Prosecutor

At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, Jersey City police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at Communipaw Avenue and Marcy Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A 19-year-old Jersey City resident was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Suarez said.

Matthew Small, who drove the vehicle, did not remain on scene, Suarez said. He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, assault by auto and endangering an injured victim, Suarez said.

He was released pending a court appearance, Suarez said.

