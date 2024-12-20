Jersey City Man Shot Rival Gang Members: Feds

Micah Reid is a member of the Rutgers neighborhood street gang which operates in Triangle Park in Jersey City, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2003, Reid, driving a stolen vehicle, shot at members and associates of rival street gangs who were exiting a nightclub on Culver Avenue in Jersey City, Sellinger said.

Six people suffered gunshot wounds, Sellinger said. Reid was charged with one count of violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and one count of discharging of a firearm during a crime of violence, Sellinger said. He faces a maximum 30 years in prison, Sellinger said.

