DNA Lab Leads To Man Arrested For Jersey City Rape, Home Invasion: Prosecutor

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged on Thursday, Jan. 9 with sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion, authorities said.

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, Jermaine Adams entered a residence on McAdoo Avenue through her window and then physically and sexually assaulted the woman inside, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries, Suarez said.

The case was expedited by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office new in-house DNA Laboratory, which produced critical results to assist in the investigation, Suarez said.

Adams was charged with aggravated sexual assault, home invasion burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated arson, terroristic threats and criminal restraint, Suarez said.

He was being detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on an unrelated matter when the above charges were filed, Suarez said.

