Baby Rescued In Jersey City Fire That Displaced 23: Authorities

Firefighters responded to 322 Princeton Ave. and observed heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the first floor, with the fire spreading to the second floor, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

A 1-year-old was trapped inside and with no visibility and heavy smoke and fire, firefighters were able to rescue the baby after locating it in a back bedroom laying against the wall, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The child was unconscious but breathing when brought out of the burning building by firefighters, Wallace-Scalfione said. The baby was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition with smoke inhalation, Wallace-Scalfione said.

A 17-year old girl is in stable condition with smoke inhalation, Wallace-Scalfione said. The fire displace 23 people, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.