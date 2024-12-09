Mostly Cloudy 51°

Baby Rescued In Jersey City Fire That Displaced 23: Authorities

A baby was rescued in harrowing conditions as firefighters battled a heavy fire in Jersey City on Friday, Dec. 6., authorities said.

322 Princeton Ave. in Jersey City.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Firefighters responded to 322 Princeton Ave. and observed heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the first floor, with the fire spreading to the second floor, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

A 1-year-old was trapped inside and with no visibility and heavy smoke and fire, firefighters were able to rescue the baby after locating it in a back bedroom laying against the wall, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The child was unconscious but breathing when brought out of the burning building by firefighters, Wallace-Scalfione said. The baby was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition with smoke inhalation, Wallace-Scalfione said.

 A 17-year old girl is in stable condition with smoke inhalation, Wallace-Scalfione said. The fire displace 23 people, Wallace-Scalfione said.

