900 Grams Of Cocaine Seized After Raid At Jersey City Clothing Store: Prosecutor

The Gangs Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant at King George Clothing and Accessory Store at 426 Ocean Ave., after receiving information that narcotics were allegedly being sold within the business, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Various suspected narcotics and a firearm were found within the storefront, Suarez said.

Jamaal George, a 47-year-old Newark resident, and Katrina Bullock, a 41-year-old Jersey City resident were hit with numerous drug charges, Suarez said. Additional charges were filed against George after a second handgun and narcotics were recovered during court-authorized searches in Newark, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.