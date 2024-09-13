Fair 80°

900 Grams Of Cocaine Seized After Raid At Jersey City Clothing Store: Prosecutor

Two people were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 11 after more than 900 grams of cocaine were seized from a narcotics distribution operation in Jersey City, authorities said.

A clothing store was raided in Jersey City and found to contain more than 900 grams of cocaine.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

The Gangs Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant at King George Clothing and Accessory Store at 426 Ocean Ave., after receiving information that narcotics were allegedly being sold within the business, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Various suspected narcotics and a firearm were found within the storefront, Suarez said.  

Jamaal George, a 47-year-old Newark resident, and Katrina Bullock, a 41-year-old Jersey City resident were hit with numerous drug charges, Suarez said. Additional charges were filed against George after a second handgun and narcotics were recovered during court-authorized searches in Newark, Suarez said.

