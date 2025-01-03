Jayden Gotell-Watkins of Baldwinsville, NY, was identified as the victim killed in the Cambridge Hall fire, the Ewing Police Department said in a news release. Seventeen other victims were hospitalized in the blaze on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Investigators said Gotell-Watkins was visiting relatives when the fire broke out on the fourth floor at around 3 p.m. Emergency responders arrived at the scene on Lower Ferry Road after callers reported heavy smoke and flames.

All available officers and firefighters from Ewing's three fire departments responded to the complex. First responders learned Gotell-Watkins was trapped on the fourth floor and evacuated the building.

Firefighters pushed through thick smoke and intense flames to reach Gotell-Watkins. He was pulled from the apartment unresponsive and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Thirteen police officers, three residents, and one firefighter were also brought to nearby hospitals for minor burns, smoke inhalation, and exhaustion. All 11 officers were released from the hospital as of press time.

Police didn't say what sparked the fire but it has been ruled accidental. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office helped in the investigation.

New Jersey's chapter of the Red Cross said it was helping 16 people displaced from 12 units with emergency financial assistance.

"Our hearts are in Ewing," the Red Cross said in a social media post. "Seven volunteers responded to this apt. complex #fire, meeting w/ families, providing comfort, care & meals while helping them connect with their insurance companies."

Mayor Bert Steinmann released a statement hours after the fire, calling it "a heartbreaking day" for Ewing.

"There are no words to express the pain and sorrow this family is enduring, and our hearts go out to them," the mayor said. "I want to recognize the extraordinary bravery of our police, firefighters and first responders who put their lives on the line to rescue others."

The fire was under control by 4:14 p.m., according to authorities. Firefighters from Hopewell, Lawrence, Trenton, and Pennington assisted with rescue efforts, along with paramedics from Ewing, Hopewell, Lawrence, and Trenton.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Ewing police at 609-882-1313, ext. 7544.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ewing Township and receive free news updates.