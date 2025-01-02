The fire started at the Cambridge Hall apartments on Lower Ferry Road on Thursday, Jan. 2, a Ewing Township spokesperson said. The township's fire department first issued an alert about the blaze on Facebook at 3:17 p.m.

Paramedics treated nine people for injuries like smoke inhalation and burned hands before they were taken to nearby hospitals. Three of the victims were first responders.

The West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company was among the departments providing mutual aid. The fire company asked drivers to steer clear of Lower Ferry Road between Stuyvesant Avenue and Langford Drive.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office was helping Ewing police and firefighters investigate what sparked the blaze.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

---

CORRECTION: Ewing firefighters first identified the scene of the fire as the address for the Woodbrook House apartments. A city spokesperson clarified to Daily Voice that the fire happened at Cambridge Hall, which is across the street from the Woodbrook House.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ewing Township and receive free news updates.