Fire Injures Nine People At Cambridge Hall In Ewing

Five first responders were among nine people hospitalized after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Ewing, officials said.

Cambridge Hall apartments on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
The fire started at the Cambridge Hall apartments on Lower Ferry Road on Thursday, Jan. 2, a Ewing Township spokesperson said. The township's fire department first issued an alert about the blaze on Facebook at 3:17 p.m.

Paramedics treated nine people for injuries like smoke inhalation and burned hands before they were taken to nearby hospitals. Three of the victims were first responders.

The West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company was among the departments providing mutual aid. The fire company asked drivers to steer clear of Lower Ferry Road between Stuyvesant Avenue and Langford Drive.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office was helping Ewing police and firefighters investigate what sparked the blaze.

---

CORRECTION: Ewing firefighters first identified the scene of the fire as the address for the Woodbrook House apartments. A city spokesperson clarified to Daily Voice that the fire happened at Cambridge Hall, which is across the street from the Woodbrook House.

