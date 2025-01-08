Partly Cloudy and Windy 22°

Road Reopens After Tree Falls On Wires In Yorktown: Power Still Being Restored

Power is still being restored to dozens of residents after a tree fell and struck power lines at a Yorktown intersection. 

The downed tree fell at the intersection of Mill Street and North Ridge Road in Yorktown, which was temporarily closed for almost two hours. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The tree fell at the intersection of Mill Street and North Ridge Road in Yorktown, prompting a temporary road closure that ended by 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to Yorktown Police. 

Although the road has now reopened, according to Con Edison, just over 40 residents are still without power in the area. Their estimated time of restoration is 10:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

