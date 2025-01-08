Road Reopens After Tree Falls On Wires In Yorktown: Power Still Being Restored

The tree fell at the intersection of Mill Street and North Ridge Road in Yorktown, prompting a temporary road closure that ended by 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to Yorktown Police.

Although the road has now reopened, according to Con Edison, just over 40 residents are still without power in the area. Their estimated time of restoration is 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

