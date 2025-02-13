Man Brandishes Loaded Gun At Victim, Endangers Child At Yorktown Residence: Police

Yorktown resident Antoine Michael Arnold was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 12 following a reported altercation involving a firearm at 250 Underhill Ave. in Yorktown, according to the town's police department.

According to police, officers responded to the residence at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of menacing with a weapon. An investigation determined that Arnold had allegedly displayed a loaded firearm and pointed it at the victim during a physical fight, the department said.

Police seized the gun, which was found to be defaced. Further investigation revealed that the weapon was unlawfully possessed with the intent to use it and that Arnold had a prior conviction. Additionally, the firearm was reportedly in a location that endangered the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Arnold was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (defaced firearm), a felony;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, a felony;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, a felony;

Second-degree menacing;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Arnold was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections. Arnold is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m.

