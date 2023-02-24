Man Steals Over $150K From Victim In Yorktown, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man faces larceny charges after allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a victim in Northern Westchester.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, around 4 p.m., a victim alerted police in Yorktown that a man had stolen a total of $160,000 from him on two occasions under false pretenses, according to Yorktown Police.

Officers then began an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 36-year-old Anthony Savino of Mahopac. Following this, the department tried numerous times to contact him but was unsuccessful.

Two days later on Monday, Feb. 20, Savino was placed into the custody of the Carmel Police Department for an unrelated incident, which Yorktown PD was then alerted of. Savino was then transported to Yorktown and was arrested there and charged with second-degree grand larceny.

Savino was later released and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

