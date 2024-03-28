New Update: More Details Emerge About Attack On Children At Park In Yorktown

Yonkers resident Tyreek Lewis, age 19, was arrested on Wednesday, March 27 in connection with an assault that happened at Downing Park in Yorktown earlier on the same day, Yorktown Police announced on Thursday, March 28.

According to police, on Wednesday just after 10 a.m., victims at the park told arriving officers that Lewis had approached two children in the playground and had grabbed one of their hoods, pulling on it hard enough to obstruct his breathing. Lewis then went to the second child and picked him up by his hood before swinging him around, authorities said.

Lewis then proceeded to drop the child, causing him to suffer a scratch and redness to his head and eye. After this, Lewis went back to the first boy and pushed him to the ground before kicking him in the stomach, according to police.

After the attack, Lewis ran into a nearby wooded area. Police were able to obtain a description of Lewis and eventually found him and arrested him, later charging him with:

Second-degree assault;

Criminal obstruction of breathing;

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lewis was later arraigned in court and was unable to post bail. He was then remanded in Westchester County Jail with a scheduled court appearance on Thursday, April 11.

