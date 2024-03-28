3 National Retailers Moving Into Former Kmart Location In Yorktown

All-new T.J. Maxx, Michaels, and Five Below locations will be opening in the empty big box store at the Yorktown Green Shopping Center at 335 Downing Dr., Yorktown officials announced on Thursday, March 28.

The announcement follows an effort from the town to fill the space left behind by the defunct Kmart store.

"The Town Board has made every effort to facilitate a renaissance for this vital property in the center of Yorktown Heights’ business district, and we will soon see the results of our work," said Yorktown Deputy Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who added, "We will continue our economic development work by focusing on other local shopping centers that require re-imagination.”

Opening dates for the three stores have not yet been announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

In addition to the T.J. Maxx, Michael's, and Five Below stores, Yorktown officials also announced that the former Subway space at 1992 Commerce St. would soon be filled by Mr. Softee and Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs stores, which will both open on Monday, April 1.

Another new business coming to town will be Crumbl Cookies, which is preparing to open near BJ's Wholesale Club on Crompond Road.

