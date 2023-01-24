Caught: Suspect Who Stole Wallet At Walmart In Mohegan Lake Apprehended, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with stealing a wallet at a Walmart in Northern Westchester, police said.

The theft happened on at the Walmart in Mohegan Lake at 3133 East Main St. (Route 6) on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to state police, who released security footage from the store on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in hopes of identifying a suspect.

Now, police have a suspect in custody, identified as 38-year-old Maribelle Perez-Munoz of Carmel, Trooper Aaron Hicks said on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The wallet allegedly stolen by Perez-Munoz contained financial cards, personal IDs including a passport, and cash.

Perez-Munoz has been charged with fourth-degree larceny and will appear in Town of Cortlandt court on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

