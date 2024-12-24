Route 6 Erratic Driver Was DWI In Yorkstown, Authorities Say

Peekskill resident Oscar Morocho Villa was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18 following a traffic stop on Route 6 in Yorktown, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

According to the department, just after 6 p.m. on the day of his arrest, officers were alerted of an "erratic" driver traveling west on Route 6. Police soon found the car and saw it commit several traffic violations, the department said.

An officer then pulled the vehicle over on Route 6 and had the driver, Morocho Villa, take sobriety tests. It was eventually determined that he was allegedly intoxicated, police said.

Morocho Villa was then taken to police headquarters and found to be allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, the department added.

He was then charged with drunk driving and other traffic offenses before being released on his own recognizance to a responsible third party. Morocho Villa will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.