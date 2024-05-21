In a grand kick-off event held on Saturday, May 18, the Cross County Center in Yonkers celebrated its 70th anniversary as a major site of commerce in Westchester.

The event was attended by elected officials such as Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, as well as Senior Property Manager Carl Calabro, who all celebrated the center's longevity.

"Growing up in Yonkers, we always knew it was a treat when my mother would say we’re going to Cross County Center," Spano said, adding, "This is more than a mall, it’s a real destination for people to come with their families, have a great time and, of course, get your shopping done as well.”

Since officially opening on April 28, 1954, the center has expanded from 30 stores to nearly 100 spread across several buildings. During its seven decades, it has made it through several economic cycles, including the recession and gas crisis in the 1980s; challenges posed by online shopping; and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center, jointly owned by Marx Realty and Benenson Capital Management, is now a premier retail destination in Yonkers, helped by iconic businesses such as the John Wanamaker department store and Gimbels.

"Cross County Center continues to transform – it continues to be a destination for so many people from so many places," said Stewart-Cousins, who continued, "I’m excited to be here because Cross County Center has always been a destination; we would go to Gimbles to get that very special dress or to John Wannamaker’s – there was always something to do."

Marx Realty President Craig Deitelzweig also celebrated the center's anniversary, saying that Cross County "stands as an enduring symbol of excellence and community spirit."

"We are immensely proud to celebrate this historic milestone and reaffirm our commitment to providing a space that not only enriches the day-to-day lives of all who visit but continues to foster a strong community bond over its 70-year history," Deitelzweig added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.