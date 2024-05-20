A new Shake Shack restaurant will open at the Ridge Hill shopping center in Yonkers at the former P.F. Chang's space in 2025.

The 3,749-square-foot eatery will be the second Shake Shack to open its doors in the city and will serve a variety of burgers, chicken bites, handspun milkshakes, fries, lemonades, and more.

In addition to Shake Shack, other businesses set to open at Ridge Hill include:

Cantina, a Mexican, Caribbean, and Tex-Mex-inspired eatery set to open in early Summer;

Bee Bubble Tea;

D1 Training.

A specific opening date for the Shake Shack was not announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

