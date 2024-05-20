Fog/Mist 44°

New Shake Shack Coming To Ridge Hill In Yonkers

Those who frequently crave burgers, fries, and milkshakes will want to look out for a new Shake Shack location set to open at a Westchester shopping center.

Shake Shack serves a variety of burgers, fries, and more. 

 Photo Credit: Shake Shack
Ben Crnic
A new Shake Shack restaurant will open at the Ridge Hill shopping center in Yonkers at the former P.F. Chang's space in 2025. 

The 3,749-square-foot eatery will be the second Shake Shack to open its doors in the city and will serve a variety of burgers, chicken bites, handspun milkshakes, fries, lemonades, and more. 

In addition to Shake Shack, other businesses set to open at Ridge Hill include: 

A specific opening date for the Shake Shack was not announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

