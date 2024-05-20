A new Shake Shack restaurant will open at the Ridge Hill shopping center in Yonkers at the former P.F. Chang's space in 2025.
The 3,749-square-foot eatery will be the second Shake Shack to open its doors in the city and will serve a variety of burgers, chicken bites, handspun milkshakes, fries, lemonades, and more.
In addition to Shake Shack, other businesses set to open at Ridge Hill include:
- Cantina, a Mexican, Caribbean, and Tex-Mex-inspired eatery set to open in early Summer;
- Bee Bubble Tea;
- D1 Training.
A specific opening date for the Shake Shack was not announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
