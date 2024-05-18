The opening of One Pier Steakhouse, located in Yonkers at the former site of Dolphin Restaurant at 1 Van Der Donck St., was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10.

The new steakhouse, which opened in early April, replaces Dolphin Restaurant after 14 years, the owners said on social media.

"On behalf of Dolphin Restaurant, we would like to thank everyone, friends, family and our loyal patrons for making the last 14 years on the Yonkers waterfront extremely memorable," the owners wrote in an Instagram post, adding that the transformation into One Pier Steakhouse is their "new chapter."

The new eatery features quality steak cuts, fresh seafood, and plenty of craft cocktails, according to Yonkers city officials, who announced the restaurant's opening on social media and attended the ribbon-cutting event.

Although the business now specializes in steak and seafood, plenty of other dishes are available on the menu as well, including roasted chicken, coffee BBQ short ribs, burgers, pasta dishes, and more.

Those who stop by can also indulge in delicious cocktails such as espresso martinis, white sangrias, and the "Dolphintini," which consists of three olives, cherry vodka, egg whites, fresh lime, fresh lemon, demerara syrup, dashes of cherry bitters, and blue curacao.

The restaurant is open every day of the week. The full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

