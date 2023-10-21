Trio Nabbed For Trafficking Cocaine Into Yonkers: 1 Caught With Child Porn, DA Says

The trio's sentences were announced on Friday, Oct. 20 by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, which helped prosecute the three men.

The sentencings followed a six-month investigation beginning in February 2022 that centered on the defendants' illegal possession and trafficking of cocaine from Philadelphia to Yonkers. A forensic analysis of the trio's cell phones had revealed text messages with photos of drug sales, including pictures of cash and cocaine worth over $1 million, officials said.

The three men sentenced were:

Philadelphia resident Marco Rivera, age 31, who was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 28 to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Additionally, Rivera was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term of one and one-third to four years in state prison after several videos and files of children engaged in sexual acts were found on his cell phone. Both sentences will run at the same time.

Yonkers resident Christian Miranda, age 34, was sentenced on Monday, June 5 to nine years in state prison with five years of supervised release. This followed his arrest on Aug. 2, 2022, when the federal Drug Enforcement Agency recovered three kilograms of cocaine and over $300,000 hidden in furniture at a Yonkers apartment he shared with Rivera;

Brooklyn resident Mark Figueroa, age 61, was sentenced on Thursday, June 8 to six years in state prison along with two years of supervised release. Figueroa was arrested when authorities recovered four kilograms of cocaine inside his car after a drug exchange with Miranda on Nepperhan Street in Yonkers.

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah commented on the sentencings, saying, "The successful prosecution of these cases reflect our strong commitment to removing drug traffickers from our communities and securing a sense of safety in our neighborhoods."

