Quality-Of-Life Detail: Over 50 Summonses Handed Out For Speeding Violations In Yonkers

During a targeted enforcement detail on Friday, June 16, the Yonkers Police Department handed out the summonses for over 50 speeding and equipment violations, the department said.

One of the most egregious of the incidents was when one car was traveling 91 mph in a 40 mph zone, police added.

"Please respect other drivers and pedestrians by following the rules of the road, and avoid costly intervention by your local police," the department said on social media as a warning to other would-be speeders.

