Beginning on Monday, April 29, single and double lane closures will affect both directions of the Cross County Parkway between the Hutchinson River Parkway in Eastchester and the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will continue through Wednesday, May 1, and are scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

They will allow crews to perform road work, officials said.

