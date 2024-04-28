Fog/Mist 44°

Cross County Lanes Closing Between Yonkers, Eastchester

Motorists are being warned of midday lane closures that will likely cause delays on a stretch of a busy parkway in Westchester. 

The closures will affect both directions of the Cross County Parkway between Yonkers and Eastchester.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Beginning on Monday, April 29, single and double lane closures will affect both directions of the Cross County Parkway between the Hutchinson River Parkway in Eastchester and the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closures will continue through Wednesday, May 1, and are scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. 

They will allow crews to perform road work, officials said. 

