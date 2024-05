The ramp leading from the eastbound Cross County Parkway to West Broad Street/Gramatan Avenue in Yonkers (Exit 7) will close overnight on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials added that both closures would go into effect between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Motorists should instead use the posted detour during the closure.

