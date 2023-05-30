Public Park Torn Up By ATVs, Dirt-Bikes In Yonkers: Suspects At Large

The incident happened over Memorial Day weekend at Redmond Park in Yonkers on Cook Avenue, Yonkers Police reported on Tuesday, May 30.

According to authorities, the trespassers tore up the park's field with ATVs and dirt bikes. The resulting damage will likely delay the reopening of the park, which was already under renovation.

Investigators are now working to find the suspects who damaged the park and prosecute them. Anyone with any information is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900.

