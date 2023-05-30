A Few Clouds 67°

SHARE

Public Park Torn Up By ATVs, Dirt-Bikes In Yonkers: Suspects At Large

Police are searching for suspects who damaged a park in Westchester that was already under renovation by driving all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes over a field, leaving a number of tread marks. 

A field at Redmond Park in Yonkers was severely damaged by ATVs and dirt bikes over Memorial Day weekend, police said.
A field at Redmond Park in Yonkers was severely damaged by ATVs and dirt bikes over Memorial Day weekend, police said. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened over Memorial Day weekend at Redmond Park in Yonkers on Cook Avenue, Yonkers Police reported on Tuesday, May 30. 

According to authorities, the trespassers tore up the park's field with ATVs and dirt bikes. The resulting damage will likely delay the reopening of the park, which was already under renovation. 

Investigators are now working to find the suspects who damaged the park and prosecute them. Anyone with any information is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE