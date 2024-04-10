Light Rain 59°

17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed In Yonkers Dispute

Authorities are investigating a dispute that left a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound in Westchester.

The stabbing happened at 89 Ash St. in Yonkers, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 9 at around 8:30 p.m., when a dispute broke out on Ash Street in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio. 

A 17-year-old boy involved in the fight suffered a cut on his side and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

