The incident happened on Tuesday, April 9 at around 8:30 p.m., when a dispute broke out on Ash Street in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

A 17-year-old boy involved in the fight suffered a cut on his side and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

