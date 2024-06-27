Over 18K School Bus Passing Violations Caught On Camera In Yonkers: 'Truly Staggering'

Since partnering with Verra Mobility to launch their enforcement campaign in November 2023 and catch drivers who illegally pass school buses while the stop arm is extended, the city of Yonkers has captured 18,132 violations, officials announced on Thursday, June 27.

The month of May had the largest number of violations at 3,556, Yonkers officials added.

As part of the program, registered owners whose vehicles are seen passing buses while the stop arm is extended and lights are flashing will receive a notice of liability in the mail. Before the campaign's launch on Monday, Nov. 13, the city held a 30-day warning period to alert drivers before fines were issued.

"The numbers are truly staggering, especially for drivers rendered with second and third offenses," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who added, "We launched this program to protect our children. These stop-arm safety cameras will continue to help us enforce the laws of passing a school bus."

Since the program's launch, 516 buses have been equipped with Verra Mobility school bus stop-arm safety cameras.

Under New York law, the fine for passing a school bus can be $250 for a first violation, $275 if a second offense happens within an 18-month period, and $300 for every following offense if within an 18-month period.

In May, 49 of the violations captured on camera were third-time offenses or above.

"This initiative not only holds drivers accountable but also raises awareness about the importance of adhering to school bus safety laws," said Yonkers Superintendent Aníbal Soler, Jr.

Soler continued: "The safety of our students is our highest priority. The success of the Yonkers Safe Stop program underscores our commitment to ensuring that every child arrives at school and returns home safely."

