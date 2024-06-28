Latest Update: Road Closure Extended As Partially-Collapsed Building Demolished In Yonkers

North Broadway between Main Street and Manor House Square will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic through Monday, July 1, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, June 27.

The closure follows the partial collapse of 9 North Broadway on Friday, June 21 just before 11 a.m., when a floor and wall on the building's first floor collapsed into the basement below.

After the collapse, two people were evacuated from a third-floor apartment and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. They did not suffer any notable injuries, police said.

The building was slated for demolition after it was determined the structure's integrity was compromised.

The demolition was originally expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 26. However, crews are still working at the site, prompting the road closure to be extended.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

